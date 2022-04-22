Who's Playing
Phoenix @ New Orleans
Current Records: Phoenix 1-1; New Orleans 1-1
What to Know
After three games on the road, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Phoenix Suns will meet up at 9:30 p.m. ET April 22 at Smoothie King Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
Phoenix is out to make up for these teams' contest on Tuesday. The Pelicans took down Phoenix 125-114. Small forward Brandon Ingram had a stellar game for New Orleans as he almost posted a triple-double on 37 points, 11 boards, and nine dimes.
New Orleans' victory brought them up to 1-1 while Phoenix's loss pulled them down to an identical 1-1. New Orleans is 17-21 after wins this year, and the Suns are 14-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $99.99
Odds
The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pelicans as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.
