Who's Playing

Phoenix @ New Orleans

Current Records: Phoenix 1-1; New Orleans 1-1

What to Know

After three games on the road, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Phoenix Suns will meet up at 9:30 p.m. ET April 22 at Smoothie King Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Phoenix is out to make up for these teams' contest on Tuesday. The Pelicans took down Phoenix 125-114. Small forward Brandon Ingram had a stellar game for New Orleans as he almost posted a triple-double on 37 points, 11 boards, and nine dimes.

New Orleans' victory brought them up to 1-1 while Phoenix's loss pulled them down to an identical 1-1. New Orleans is 17-21 after wins this year, and the Suns are 14-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.99

Odds

The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pelicans as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.