Who's Playing

Phoenix @ New Orleans

Current Records: Phoenix 3-2; New Orleans 2-3

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Smoothie King Center. Phoenix should still be riding high after a win, while New Orleans will be looking to right the ship.

The Suns are hoping for another victory. They enjoyed a cozy 112-97 win over New Orleans on Tuesday. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 31 points in addition to five rebounds and four blocks.

Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Sacramento Kings April 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-109. In other words, don't count the Pelicans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.50

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Phoenix.