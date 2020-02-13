How to watch Pelicans vs. Thunder: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ New Orleans

Current Records: Oklahoma City 32-22; New Orleans 23-31

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder since Feb. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. New Orleans has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.2 points per matchup.

New Orleans' contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday was close at halftime, but New Orleans turned on the heat in the second half with 75 points. New Orleans blew past Portland 138-117. The oddsmakers were on New Orleans' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Small forward Zion Williamson was the offensive standout of the contest for New Orleans, picking up 31 points and five assists in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, falling 114-106. OKC got a solid performance out of point guard Chris Paul, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and seven dimes; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 23-31 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped them down to 32-22. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if OKC bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

Over/Under: 227

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 17 games against New Orleans.