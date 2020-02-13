How to watch Pelicans vs. Thunder: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ New Orleans
Current Records: Oklahoma City 32-22; New Orleans 23-31
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder since Feb. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. New Orleans has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.2 points per matchup.
New Orleans' contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday was close at halftime, but New Orleans turned on the heat in the second half with 75 points. New Orleans blew past Portland 138-117. The oddsmakers were on New Orleans' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Small forward Zion Williamson was the offensive standout of the contest for New Orleans, picking up 31 points and five assists in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, falling 114-106. OKC got a solid performance out of point guard Chris Paul, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and seven dimes; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
New Orleans' win lifted them to 23-31 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped them down to 32-22. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if OKC bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Over/Under: 227
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 17 games against New Orleans.
- Dec 01, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 29, 2019 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 02, 2019 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. New Orleans 104
- Feb 14, 2019 - New Orleans 131 vs. Oklahoma City 122
- Jan 24, 2019 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Dec 12, 2018 - New Orleans 118 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Nov 05, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Apr 01, 2018 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. New Orleans 104
- Feb 02, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Nov 20, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Feb 26, 2017 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 21, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 110
- Dec 04, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. New Orleans 92
- Feb 25, 2016 - New Orleans 123 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Feb 11, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 95
- Nov 18, 2015 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. New Orleans 103
-
