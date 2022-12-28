Who's Playing

Minnesota @ New Orleans

Current Records: Minnesota 16-18; New Orleans 21-12

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.59 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans. If the matchup is anything like their 128-125 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Minnesota was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 113-110 to the Miami Heat. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, seven dimes and six boards.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans took their contest against the Indiana Pacers on Monday by a conclusive 113-93 score. With New Orleans ahead 57-38 at the half, the game was all but over already. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Jonas Valanciunas led the charge as he posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five assists.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Minnesota against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Minnesota is now 16-18 while the Pelicans sit at 21-12. New Orleans is 12-8 after wins this season, and the Timberwolves are 7-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - North

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.74

Odds

The Pelicans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Minnesota have won 13 out of their last 25 games against New Orleans.