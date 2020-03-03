How to watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ New Orleans
Current Records: Minnesota 17-42; New Orleans 26-34
What to Know
This Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.87 points per matchup. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. Despite their defensive woes, New Orleans struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.82 points per game.
It was a hard-fought contest, but the Pelicans had to settle for a 122-114 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Small forward Brandon Ingram just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with 15 points on 5-for-23 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Minnesota suffered a grim 111-91 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The Timberwolves were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 63-44. Shooting guard D'Angelo Russell (16 points) and shooting guard Malik Beasley (14 points) were the top scorers for Minnesota.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 248
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans and Minnesota both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Dec 18, 2019 - New Orleans 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Feb 08, 2019 - New Orleans 122 vs. Minnesota 117
- Jan 12, 2019 - Minnesota 110 vs. New Orleans 106
- Dec 31, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Minnesota 114
- Nov 14, 2018 - Minnesota 107 vs. New Orleans 100
- Feb 03, 2018 - Minnesota 118 vs. New Orleans 107
- Jan 06, 2018 - Minnesota 116 vs. New Orleans 98
- Nov 29, 2017 - Minnesota 120 vs. New Orleans 102
- Nov 01, 2017 - Minnesota 104 vs. New Orleans 98
- Mar 19, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Minnesota 109
- Feb 10, 2017 - New Orleans 122 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 23, 2016 - New Orleans 117 vs. Minnesota 96
- Apr 13, 2016 - Minnesota 144 vs. New Orleans 109
- Feb 27, 2016 - Minnesota 112 vs. New Orleans 110
- Feb 08, 2016 - New Orleans 116 vs. Minnesota 102
- Jan 19, 2016 - New Orleans 114 vs. Minnesota 99
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Irving undergoes shoulder surgery
The team released a statement stating that Irving is expected to make a full recovery before...
-
Spike Lee: Dolan is harassing me
The Knicks released a statement shortly after Lee spoke out about his situation at Madison...
-
Report: Lakers to work out J.R., Waiters
The first-place Lakers are still seeking reinforcements for their upcoming playoff push
-
Adebayo shuts down Giannis in Heat win
Adebayo continues building his case for Most Improved Player
-
Top picks: NBA best bets for Tuesday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Sixers vs. Lakers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Sixers vs. Lakers game 10,000 times.
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game