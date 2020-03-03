How to watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ New Orleans

Current Records: Minnesota 17-42; New Orleans 26-34

What to Know

This Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.87 points per matchup. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. Despite their defensive woes, New Orleans struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.82 points per game.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Pelicans had to settle for a 122-114 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Small forward Brandon Ingram just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with 15 points on 5-for-23 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Minnesota suffered a grim 111-91 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The Timberwolves were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 63-44. Shooting guard D'Angelo Russell (16 points) and shooting guard Malik Beasley (14 points) were the top scorers for Minnesota.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - North

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 248

Series History

New Orleans and Minnesota both have eight wins in their last 16 games.