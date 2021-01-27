Who's Playing

Washington @ New Orleans

Current Records: Washington 3-10; New Orleans 5-10

What to Know

After six games on the road, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Pelicans came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday, falling 120-110. New Orleans' defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Eric Bledsoe, who had 28 points in addition to five rebounds. Bledsoe's performance made up for a slower contest against the Utah Jazz last week. Bledsoe's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Washington received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 107-88 to the Houston Rockets. A silver lining for the Wizards was the play of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 33 points along with five boards. Beal's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

New Orleans is now 5-10 while Washington sits at 3-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans enters the matchup with only 17.9 fouls per game on average, good for third best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Washington is stumbling into the contest with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23.6 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Wizards in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Washington have won six out of their last nine games against New Orleans.