Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Boston 8-2, Philadelphia 8-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Celtics have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Celtics, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Celtics proved on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 114-98 victory over New York.

The Celtics can attribute much of their success to Jayson Tatum, who earned 35 points along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Tatum continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the 76ers unfortunately witnessed the end of their eight-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 132-126 hit to the loss column at the hands of Indiana. The 76ers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, the 76ers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 39 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The contest was Embiid's third in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was De'Anthony Melton, who earned 30 points.

Boston's victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 125.2 points per game. As for Philadelphia, their loss dropped their record down to 8-2.

Going forward, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 48.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the 76ers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 46.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Boston is a 4-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia and Boston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.