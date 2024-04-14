Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Brooklyn 32-49, Philadelphia 46-35

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

What to Know

The Nets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court on Sunday. They will head out on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 1:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center.

Last Friday, the Nets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 111-107 to the Knicks. Brooklyn has struggled against New York recently, as their matchup on Friday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Cameron Thomas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 41 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the 76ers waltzed into their game on Friday with six straight wins... but they left with seven. They came out on top against the Magic by a score of 125-113.

The 76ers got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Joel Embiid out in front who shot 4-for-7 from deep and dropped a double-double on 32 points and 13 rebounds. Embiid's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. Tyrese Maxey was another key contributor, scoring 28 points.

Brooklyn's loss dropped their record down to 32-49. As for Philadelphia, they pushed their record up to 46-35 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked second) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the 76ers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for the 76ers, as the team is favored by a full 15.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 15.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.