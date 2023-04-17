Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Philadelphia 76ers

Regular Season Records: Brooklyn 45-37, Philadelphia 54-28

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Philadelphia 1, Brooklyn 0

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers will fight it out against the Brooklyn Nets in an Eastern conference playoff match at 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are coming into the game hot, having won their last three games.

On Saturday, Philadelphia didn't have too much trouble with Brooklyn at home as they won 121-101. The 76ers worked together for the win, earning nine more assists than their opponents. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Joel Embiid led the charge as he earned 26 points. Embiid has also now had at least two blocks in his past three matchups.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the 76ers made it a team effort and racked up an excellent 32 dimes. They are 13-1 when they're able to pass the ball that well.

The 76ers are winning the series right now, leading the Nets 1-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the 76ers can extend their lead or if the Nets can make up some ground.

Odds

Philadelphia are a big 10-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 213 points.

