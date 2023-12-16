3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the 76ers and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 94-62 lead over the Pistons.

The 76ers entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Pistons step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Detroit 2-22, Philadelphia 16-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.91

What to Know

The Pistons have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The Pistons must know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they're up against.

The Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. The contest between Detroit and Philadelphia on Wednesday wasn't a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 129-111 at home it was darn close to turning into one. The Pistons have struggled against the 76ers recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The Pistons' defeat came about despite a quality game from Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored 33 points. That's the first time this season that Bogdanovic scored 30 or more points.

The Pistons struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-3) when they can't control their own glass like that.

Detroit bumped their record down to 2-22 with that defeat, which was their 12th straight at home. As for Philadelphia, the victory was the fourth in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 16-7.

The Pistons ended up a good deal behind the 76ers in their previous meeting on Wednesday, losing 129-111. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the 76ers' Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 41 points and 11 rebounds. Now that the Pistons know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 15.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.

Dec 13, 2023 - Philadelphia 129 vs. Detroit 111

Nov 10, 2023 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Detroit 106

Jan 10, 2023 - Philadelphia 147 vs. Detroit 116

Jan 08, 2023 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Detroit 111

Dec 21, 2022 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Detroit 93

Apr 10, 2022 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Detroit 106

Mar 31, 2022 - Detroit 102 vs. Philadelphia 94

Nov 04, 2021 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Detroit 98

Oct 28, 2021 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Detroit 102

May 08, 2021 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Detroit 104

Injury Report for the 76ers

Terquavion Smith: questionable (Illness)

Injury Report for the Pistons