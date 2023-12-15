Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Detroit 2-22, Philadelphia 16-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.90

What to Know

The Pistons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The Pistons are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 129-111 bruising from Philadelphia on Wednesday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pistons in their matchups with the 76ers: they've now lost six in a row.

Bojan Bogdanovic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 33 points. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points.

The Pistons struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-3) when they can't control their own glass like that.

Detroit's defeat was their 12th straight at home, which bumped their record down to 2-22. As for Philadelphia, the victory was the fourth in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 16-7.

The Pistons lost to the 76ers on the road by a decisive 129-111 margin when the teams last played on Wednesday. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the 76ers' Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 41 points and 11 rebounds. Now that the Pistons know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 16-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.