Houston Rockets @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Houston 13-6, Philadelphia 3-13

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $12.21

The Rockets are 2-8 against the 76ers since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Having just played yesterday, the Houston Rockets will head out on the road to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Rockets will stroll into this one as the favorite.

On Tuesday, the Rockets needed a bit of extra time to put away the Timberwolves. They secured a 117-111 W over Minnesota.

The Rockets' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Alperen Sengun, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, ten rebounds, and 11 assists. Another player making a difference was Fred VanVleet, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 assists.

The Rockets were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Timberwolves only posted 21.

Meanwhile, the 76ers suffered their biggest loss since March 12th on Sunday. They fell victim to a painful 125-99 defeat at the hands of the Clippers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Philadelphia in their matchups with Los Angeles: they've now lost three in a row.

Houston has been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season. As for Philadelphia, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-13.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Rockets have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 49.9 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've been averaging only 39.4. Given the Rockets' sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Rockets came up short against the 76ers when the teams last played back in January, falling 124-115. Can the Rockets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Houston is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 219 points.

The over/under is 219 points.

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.