3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the 76ers and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Lakers 68-53.

If the 76ers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-5 in no time. On the other hand, the Lakers will have to make due with a 10-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Los Angeles 10-7, Philadelphia 11-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $58.14

What to Know

The Lakers are 1-9 against the 76ers since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers will head out on the road to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Lakers are hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Cleveland, but they still walked away with a 121-115 win.

The Lakers can attribute much of their success to Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 13 rebounds. Davis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last five games he's played.

The Thunder typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the 76ers proved too difficult a challenge. Philadelphia secured a 127-123 W over Oklahoma City.

Among those leading the charge was Joel Embiid, who almost dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists. The contest was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Tyrese Maxey, who scored 28 points along with 8 rebounds.

The losses dropped Los Angeles to 10-7 and Cleveland to 8-8.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 9-3 against the spread when expected to win.

The Lakers and the 76ers were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January, but the Lakers came up empty-handed after a 113-112 loss. Can the Lakers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 231 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Jan 15, 2023 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Los Angeles 112

Dec 09, 2022 - Philadelphia 133 vs. Los Angeles 122

Mar 23, 2022 - Philadelphia 126 vs. Los Angeles 121

Jan 27, 2022 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Los Angeles 87

Mar 25, 2021 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Los Angeles 101

Jan 27, 2021 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Los Angeles 106

Mar 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Philadelphia 107

Jan 25, 2020 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Los Angeles 91

Feb 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 143 vs. Los Angeles 120

Jan 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Los Angeles 105

Injury Report for the 76ers

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Ribs)

Danuel House Jr.: Out (Quadriceps)

Jaden Springer: Out (Illness)

Injury Report for the Lakers