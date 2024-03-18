Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Miami 37-30, Philadelphia 37-30

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, March 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on March 18th at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Heat posted their closest victory since December 16, 2023 on Sunday. Not to be outdone by Detroit, Miami got past the Pistons on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Bam Adebayo with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Heat.

The Heat's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Duncan Robinson led the charge by going 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 5 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Robinson has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 17 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the 76ers and the Hornets played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 209-point over/under. Philadelphia walked away with a 109-98 victory over the Hornets.

Miami's victory bumped their record up to 37-30. As for Philadelphia, their win bumped their record up to an identical 37-30.

Monday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Heat are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Philadelphia is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the 76ers slightly, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.