Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Regular Season Records: New York 50-32, Philadelphia 47-35

How To Watch

When: Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $147.21

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Philadelphia 2, New York 3

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers will fight it out against the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 9:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the 76ers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

On Tuesday, the 76ers needed a bit of extra time to put away the Knicks. They snuck past the Knicks with a 112-106 win.

The Knicks' loss came about despite a quality game from Jalen Brunson, who scored 40 points along with six assists and three steals. That was a full 37.7% of the Knicks' points, marking the third time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points.

This is a must-win for the 76ers as the Knicks are a game away from taking the series. Check back here after the game to see if the 76ers can force a Game 7 or if the Knicks leave them behind.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 200.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.