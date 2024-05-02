Who's Playing
New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers
Regular Season Records: New York 50-32, Philadelphia 47-35Current Series Standings: Philadelphia 2, New York 3
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT
- Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $147.21
What to Know
On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers will fight it out against the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 9:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the 76ers will stroll into this one as the favorite.
On Tuesday, the 76ers needed a bit of extra time to put away the Knicks. They snuck past the Knicks with a 112-106 win.
The Knicks' loss came about despite a quality game from Jalen Brunson, who scored 40 points along with six assists and three steals. That was a full 37.7% of the Knicks' points, marking the third time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points.
This is a must-win for the 76ers as the Knicks are a game away from taking the series. Check back here after the game to see if the 76ers can force a Game 7 or if the Knicks leave them behind.
Odds
Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 200.5 points.
Series History
New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.
- Apr 30, 2024 - Philadelphia 112 vs. New York 106
- Apr 28, 2024 - New York 97 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Apr 25, 2024 - Philadelphia 125 vs. New York 114
- Apr 22, 2024 - New York 104 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Apr 20, 2024 - New York 111 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Mar 12, 2024 - New York 106 vs. Philadelphia 79
- Mar 10, 2024 - Philadelphia 79 vs. New York 73
- Feb 22, 2024 - New York 110 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Jan 05, 2024 - New York 128 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Feb 10, 2023 - Philadelphia 119 vs. New York 108