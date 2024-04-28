3rd Quarter Report

Down two at the end of the second quarter, the Knicks now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 77-76 lead against the 76ers.

The Knicks came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Regular Season Records: New York 50-32, Philadelphia 47-35

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $179.72

What to Know

Current Series Standings: New York 2, Philadelphia 1

On Sunday, the New York Knicks will fight it out against the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 1:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Knicks' defense has only allowed 108.3 points per game this season, so the 76ers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Knicks are probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering the 76ers just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 125-114 to the 76ers.

Joel Embiid was his usual excellent self, scoring 50 points along with eight rebounds for the 76ers. The game was Embiid's third in a row with at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyrese Maxey, who scored 25 points along with seven assists and two steals.

The Knicks are on top in this series right now, leading the 76ers 2-1. Come back here after the game to see if the Knicks can scoop up another win or if the 76ers can turn things around.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.