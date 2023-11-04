Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Phoenix 2-3, Philadelphia 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: KTVK Phoenix

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will be playing at home against the Phoenix Suns at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Last Thursday, Philadelphia didn't have too much trouble with Toronto at home as they won 114-99.

The 76ers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Suns last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 132-121 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Antonio. The Suns have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Suns' defeat came about despite a quality game from Devin Booker, who shot 5-for-7 from deep and almost dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Philadelphia's victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for Phoenix, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Looking forward, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 4-0 ATS overall, they're only 1-5-1 against Phoenix in their most recent matchups.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The 76ers have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've made 48.7% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 4.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.