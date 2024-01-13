3rd Quarter Report

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Sacramento 23-14, Philadelphia 23-13

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $41.00

What to Know

The Kings are 1-9 against the 76ers since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Sacramento Kings' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 12th at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Kings, who come in off a win.

Even though the Kings have not done well against the Hornets recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Sacramento was the clear victor by a 123-98 margin over Charlotte.

The Kings got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Domantas Sabonis out in front who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. Sabonis has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 20 times he's played. Another player making a difference was Keegan Murray, who scored 25 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the 76ers fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Hawks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 139-132 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawks. The 76ers' loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

Despite the defeat, the 76ers had strong showings from Tyrese Maxey, who scored 35 points along with nine assists and eight rebounds, and Tobias Harris, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten rebounds.

Sacramento pushed their record up to 23-14 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.5 points per game. As for Philadelphia, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-13 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Kings are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Philadelphia is a slight 1-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.