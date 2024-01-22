Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: San Antonio 8-34, Philadelphia 28-13

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.78

What to Know

The Spurs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 22nd at Wells Fargo Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Spurs can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They snuck past Washington with a 131-127 win. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 242-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Spurs got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jeremy Sochan out in front who scored 23 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Jones, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, the 76ers had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They came out on top against Charlotte by a score of 97-89.

Joel Embiid continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds. The contest was his 20th in a row with at least 30 points.

San Antonio's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-34. As for Philadelphia, their victory bumped their record up to 28-13.

The Spurs came up short against the 76ers in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 137-125. Can the Spurs avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 14.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.