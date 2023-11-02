Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Toronto 2-3, Philadelphia 2-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Raptors have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 2nd at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Raptors in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Raptors proved on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 130-111 win over Milwaukee.

The Raptors' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dennis Schroder, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Pascal Siakam, who earned 26 points along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia made easy work of Portland on Sunday and carried off a 126-98 victory. With that victory, the 76ers brought their scoring average up to 119 points per game.

Joel Embiid was on fire: he dropped a double-double on 35 points and 15 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tyrese Maxey, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Their wins bumped Toronto to 2-3 and Philadelphia to 2-1.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

The Raptors came up short against the 76ers when the teams last played on Saturday, falling 114-107. Can the Raptors avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 8.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 215.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.