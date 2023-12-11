Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Washington 3-18, Philadelphia 14-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will head out on the road to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Wells Fargo Center. The Wizards are hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Friday, Washington suffered a painful 124-97 defeat at the hands of Brooklyn. The Wizards have struggled against the Nets recently, as their contest on Friday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid victory over Atlanta on Friday, taking the game 125-114. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the 76ers.

The 76ers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tyrese Maxey, who scored 30 points along with 7 assists, and Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 14 rebounds. The match was Embiid's seventh in a row with at least 30 points.

Washington has been struggling recently, as they've lost 13 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-18 record this season. As for Philadelphia, their victory bumped their record up to 14-7.

The Wizards are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-7 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Wizards haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 11.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 244 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.