3rd Quarter Report

The Mavericks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 72-64 lead against the Suns.

The Mavericks came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Dallas 19-11, Phoenix 15-14

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, December 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $94.00

What to Know

The Mavericks have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Phoenix Suns will round out the year against one another at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at at Footprint Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Mavericks were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Mavericks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 222.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell to the Timberwolves 105-99. Having soared to a lofty 132 points in the game before, Dallas' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The losing side was boosted by Kyrie Irving, who posted 39 points. The Mavericks are 14-3 when Irving posts 25 or more points, but 5-8 otherwise.

The Mavericks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 15 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in June.

Meanwhile, the Suns had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Nuggets by a score of 110-100 on Wednesday.

The Suns' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kevin Durant, who scored 27 points along with six assists and two steals.

Dallas' loss dropped their record down to 19-11. As for Phoenix, they now have a winning record of 15-14.

The Mavericks and the Suns were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in November, but the Mavericks came up empty-handed after a 114-113 defeat. Can the Mavericks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.