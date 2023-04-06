Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Denver 52-27; Phoenix 44-35

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will head out on the road to face off against the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Footprint Center. The Nuggets might want some stickum for this game since the team allowed 20 turnovers on Tuesday.

The Nuggets were supposed to stomp the Rockets (they were favored by 11.5 points), but the Rockets wouldn't allow it. Instead, it was Houston who did the damage, beating Denver 124-103. The match was a close 59-56 at the break, but unfortunately for the Nuggets it sure didn't stay that way.

Despite their loss, the Nuggets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Michael Porter Jr., who earned 23 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Suns extended their game-winning streak to six on Tuesday. They were the clear victor by a 115-94 margin over San Antonio. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Suns had established a 21 point advantage.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, the Suns didn’t give up on possessions, racking up an impressive 15 offensive rebounds. They are 14-7 when they hit their own glass that hard.

The Nuggets will need to dig deep in this one, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-7 against the spread when expected to lose.

Odds

Phoenix are a big 10.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 224 points.

