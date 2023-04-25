Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Phoenix Suns

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 44-38, Phoenix 45-37

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Phoenix 3, Los Angeles 1

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns will fight it out against the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The Suns and the Clippers are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head to heads.

On Saturday, Phoenix beat Los Angeles 112-100. The victory was nothing new for the Suns as they're now sitting on three straight. They got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Devin Booker out in front who earned 30 points along with 7 assists, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals.

The Suns are on top in this series right now, leading the Clippers 3-1. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Suns can extend their lead or if the Clippers can make up some ground.

Odds

Phoenix are a big 12.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 224 points.

