Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Memphis 22-11, Phoenix 15-16

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $61.23

What to Know

The Grizzlies and the Suns are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2021, but not for long. The Memphis Grizzlies will be staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The Grizzlies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 123.4 points per game this season.

The Grizzlies' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They fell victim to a painful 130-106 defeat at the hands of the Thunder on Sunday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Memphis in their matchups with Oklahoma City: they've now lost six in a row.

Even though they lost, the Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in 18 consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Suns were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 109-105 to the Warriors. Phoenix has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Bradley Beal, who had 28 points in addition to five rebounds and two blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Mavericks on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Memphis' defeat dropped their record down to 22-11. As for Phoenix, they now have a losing record at 15-16.

The Grizzlies are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 10-5 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Grizzlies didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Suns when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 121-115 win. Do the Grizzlies have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Suns turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Suns slightly, as the game opened with the Suns as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 235.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.