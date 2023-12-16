3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Suns and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. It's still anybody's game after three quarters, but they are currently ahead of the Knicks 99-97. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just three points.

With eight games having already gone down to the wire, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for the Suns, and they're locked in yet another close battle with the Knicks. Maybe the Suns will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: New York 13-10, Phoenix 13-11

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Knicks are 1-9 against the Suns since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The New York Knicks will head out on the road to face off against the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Knicks found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell to Utah 117-113.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Julius Randle, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Donte DiVincenzo, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Phoenix was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 116-112 to Brooklyn.

The Suns' loss came about despite a quality game from Devin Booker, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 12 assists. Booker continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Kevin Durant was another key contributor, scoring 27 points along with six rebounds.

New York bumped their record down to 13-10 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That rough patch can't be blamed on the team's offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 119.3 points per game. As for Phoenix, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-11 record this season.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Knicks have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.6% of their threes per game. However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've made 38% of their threes per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Knicks are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep New York's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-8 record against the spread vs Phoenix over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Phoenix is a 5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New York.

Injury Report for the Suns

Eric Gordon: out (Lower Leg)

Damion Lee: out (Knee)

Josh Okogie: out (Hip)

Injury Report for the Knicks