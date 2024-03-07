Who's Playing
Toronto Raptors @ Phoenix Suns
Current Records: Toronto 23-39, Phoenix 36-26
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: KTVK Phoenix
- Ticket Cost: $31.64
What to Know
The Raptors have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Footprint Center. The Raptors fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game as the odds are decidedly against them.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 17 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Raptors found out the hard way on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: Toronto lost to the Pelicans, and the Raptors lost bad. The score wound up at 139-98. The Raptors were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 68-45.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Suns ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They walked away with a 117-107 victory over Denver. The team accrued 65 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win.
Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen were among the main playmakers for the Suns as the former scored 35 points along with eight rebounds and five assists and the latter went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 4 assists. Durant didn't help the Suns' cause all that much against the Thunder on Sunday but the same can't be said for this match.
Toronto has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-39 record this season. As for Phoenix, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 36-26.
The Raptors were able to grind out a solid victory over the Suns in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, winning 112-105. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Raptors since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Phoenix is a big 10.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10-point favorite.
The over/under is 231.5 points.
Series History
Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.
- Nov 29, 2023 - Toronto 112 vs. Phoenix 105
- Jan 30, 2023 - Phoenix 114 vs. Toronto 106
- Dec 30, 2022 - Toronto 113 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 11, 2022 - Toronto 117 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 11, 2022 - Phoenix 99 vs. Toronto 95
- Mar 26, 2021 - Phoenix 104 vs. Toronto 100
- Jan 06, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. Toronto 115
- Mar 03, 2020 - Toronto 123 vs. Phoenix 114
- Feb 21, 2020 - Toronto 118 vs. Phoenix 101
- Jan 17, 2019 - Toronto 111 vs. Phoenix 109