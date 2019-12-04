How to watch Pistons vs. Bucks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)

Current Records: Detroit 8-13; Milwaukee 18-3

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Wednesday. Milwaukee and the Detroit Pistons will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Milwaukee is coming into the matchup hot, having won 12 in a row.

The Bucks entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were totally in charge, breezing past the New York Knicks 132-88. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 72-45.

A well-balanced attack led Detroit over the Cleveland Cavaliers every single quarter on their way to victory. Detroit steamrolled past Cleveland 127-94. Among those leading the charge for the Pistons was C Andre Drummond, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds along with five steals. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Drummond has had at least 14 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Bucks to 18-3 and the Pistons to 8-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bucks enter the contest with 48.30% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. Detroit is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.60% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.10

Odds

The Bucks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Detroit.