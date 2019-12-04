How to watch Pistons vs. Bucks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Pistons vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)
Current Records: Detroit 8-13; Milwaukee 18-3
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Wednesday. Milwaukee and the Detroit Pistons will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Milwaukee is coming into the matchup hot, having won 12 in a row.
The Bucks entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were totally in charge, breezing past the New York Knicks 132-88. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 72-45.
A well-balanced attack led Detroit over the Cleveland Cavaliers every single quarter on their way to victory. Detroit steamrolled past Cleveland 127-94. Among those leading the charge for the Pistons was C Andre Drummond, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds along with five steals. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Drummond has had at least 14 rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Bucks to 18-3 and the Pistons to 8-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bucks enter the contest with 48.30% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. Detroit is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.60% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.10
Odds
The Bucks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Detroit.
- Nov 23, 2019 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Detroit 90
- Apr 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Detroit 104
- Apr 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Detroit 103
- Apr 17, 2019 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Detroit 99
- Apr 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Detroit 86
- Jan 29, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Detroit 105
- Jan 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Detroit 104
- Dec 05, 2018 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 28, 2018 - Detroit 110 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Dec 06, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Detroit 100
- Nov 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Detroit 95
- Nov 03, 2017 - Detroit 105 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Mar 31, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Detroit 105
- Feb 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 28, 2016 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Detroit 94
- Oct 30, 2016 - Detroit 98 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Mar 21, 2016 - Detroit 92 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Feb 27, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Dec 04, 2015 - Detroit 102 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Nov 23, 2015 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Detroit 88
