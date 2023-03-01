Who's Playing

Chicago @ Detroit

Current Records: Chicago 28-34; Detroit 15-47

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons are home Wednesday, but with the point spread against them by 6 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Detroit and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Chicago and are hoping to record their first win since March 10 of 2019.

Detroit ended up a good deal behind the Charlotte Hornets when they played on Monday, losing 117-106. Despite the loss, Detroit got a solid performance out of center James Wiseman, who had 23 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 104-98 to the Toronto Raptors. Center Nikola Vucevic (23 points) was the top scorer for the Bulls.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Allowing an average of 119.23 points per game, the Pistons haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.44

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 5.5-point favorite.

Series History

Chicago have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Detroit.