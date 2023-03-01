Who's Playing
Chicago @ Detroit
Current Records: Chicago 28-34; Detroit 15-47
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons are home Wednesday, but with the point spread against them by 6 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Detroit and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Chicago and are hoping to record their first win since March 10 of 2019.
Detroit ended up a good deal behind the Charlotte Hornets when they played on Monday, losing 117-106. Despite the loss, Detroit got a solid performance out of center James Wiseman, who had 23 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 104-98 to the Toronto Raptors. Center Nikola Vucevic (23 points) was the top scorer for the Bulls.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Allowing an average of 119.23 points per game, the Pistons haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.44
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 5.5-point favorite.
Series History
Chicago have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Detroit.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Chicago 126 vs. Detroit 108
- Dec 30, 2022 - Chicago 132 vs. Detroit 118
- Mar 09, 2022 - Chicago 114 vs. Detroit 108
- Jan 11, 2022 - Chicago 133 vs. Detroit 87
- Oct 23, 2021 - Chicago 97 vs. Detroit 82
- Oct 20, 2021 - Chicago 94 vs. Detroit 88
- May 09, 2021 - Chicago 108 vs. Detroit 96
- Mar 21, 2021 - Chicago 100 vs. Detroit 86
- Feb 17, 2021 - Chicago 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Jan 11, 2020 - Chicago 108 vs. Detroit 99
- Dec 21, 2019 - Chicago 119 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 20, 2019 - Chicago 109 vs. Detroit 89
- Nov 01, 2019 - Chicago 112 vs. Detroit 106
- Mar 10, 2019 - Detroit 131 vs. Chicago 108
- Mar 08, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Chicago 104
- Nov 30, 2018 - Detroit 107 vs. Chicago 88
- Oct 20, 2018 - Detroit 118 vs. Chicago 116
- Apr 11, 2018 - Detroit 119 vs. Chicago 87
- Mar 24, 2018 - Detroit 117 vs. Chicago 95
- Mar 09, 2018 - Detroit 99 vs. Chicago 83
- Jan 13, 2018 - Chicago 107 vs. Detroit 105
- Mar 22, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 06, 2017 - Detroit 109 vs. Chicago 95
- Dec 19, 2016 - Chicago 113 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 06, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Chicago 91
- Apr 02, 2016 - Detroit 94 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 18, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Detroit 101
- Dec 18, 2015 - Detroit 147 vs. Chicago 144
- Oct 30, 2015 - Detroit 98 vs. Chicago 94