Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Detroit
Current Records: Cleveland 6-1; Detroit 2-7
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road. Cleveland and the Detroit Pistons will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Little Caesars Arena. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 114-113 victory over the Boston Celtics. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was point guard Darius Garland, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 12 assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Detroit was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 116-91 punch to the gut against the Milwaukee Bucks. One thing holding the Pistons back was the mediocre play of small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who did not have his best game: he finished with 14 points on 5-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over seven times in his 27 minutes on the court.
The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Detroit's defeat took them down to 2-7 while Cleveland's win pulled them up to 6-1. Allowing an average of 119.67 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.28
Odds
The Cavaliers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Cleveland have won 17 out of their last 31 games against Detroit.
