How to watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Detroit
Current Records: Cleveland 10-27; Detroit 14-24
What to Know
After six games on the road, the Detroit Pistons are heading back home. Detroit and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Cleveland is out to make up for these teams' game on Tuesday. The Pistons escaped with a win against Cleveland by the margin of a single basket, 115-113. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 67-54 deficit.
Detroit is now 14-24 while Cleveland sits at 10-27. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pistons come into the matchup boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 19.2. But the Cavaliers are even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.9 on average. We'll see if that edge gives the Cavaliers a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Pistons are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Detroit and Cleveland both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.
- Jan 07, 2020 - Detroit 115 vs. Cleveland 113
- Dec 03, 2019 - Detroit 127 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 18, 2019 - Cleveland 126 vs. Detroit 119
- Mar 02, 2019 - Detroit 129 vs. Cleveland 93
- Nov 19, 2018 - Detroit 113 vs. Cleveland 102
- Oct 25, 2018 - Detroit 110 vs. Cleveland 103
- Mar 05, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Detroit 90
- Jan 30, 2018 - Detroit 125 vs. Cleveland 114
- Jan 28, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Detroit 104
- Nov 20, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Detroit 88
- Mar 14, 2017 - Cleveland 128 vs. Detroit 96
- Mar 09, 2017 - Detroit 106 vs. Cleveland 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Detroit 106 vs. Cleveland 90
- Nov 18, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Detroit 81
- Apr 24, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Detroit 98
- Apr 22, 2016 - Cleveland 101 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 20, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. Detroit 90
- Apr 17, 2016 - Cleveland 106 vs. Detroit 101
- Apr 13, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Cleveland 110
- Feb 22, 2016 - Detroit 96 vs. Cleveland 88
- Jan 29, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Detroit 106
- Nov 17, 2015 - Detroit 104 vs. Cleveland 99
