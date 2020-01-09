How to watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Detroit

Current Records: Cleveland 10-27; Detroit 14-24

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Detroit Pistons are heading back home. Detroit and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Cleveland is out to make up for these teams' game on Tuesday. The Pistons escaped with a win against Cleveland by the margin of a single basket, 115-113. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 67-54 deficit.

Detroit is now 14-24 while Cleveland sits at 10-27. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pistons come into the matchup boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 19.2. But the Cavaliers are even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.9 on average. We'll see if that edge gives the Cavaliers a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Pistons are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Detroit and Cleveland both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.