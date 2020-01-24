How to watch Pistons vs. Grizzlies: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Pistons vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Detroit
Current Records: Memphis 20-24; Detroit 17-28
What to Know
On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.07 points per contest. They are on the road again on Friday and play against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from C Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, everything went Detroit's way against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday as they made off with a 127-106 win. Detroit got to their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was PG Reggie Jackson out in front picking up 22 points.
Detroit's victory lifted them to 17-28 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 20-24. We'll see if the Pistons can repeat their recent success or if the Grizzlies bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.27
Odds
The Pistons are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit and Memphis both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Apr 09, 2019 - Detroit 100 vs. Memphis 93
- Jan 02, 2019 - Detroit 101 vs. Memphis 94
- Apr 08, 2018 - Memphis 130 vs. Detroit 117
- Feb 01, 2018 - Detroit 104 vs. Memphis 102
- Apr 09, 2017 - Detroit 103 vs. Memphis 90
- Dec 21, 2016 - Memphis 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Jan 14, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Detroit 101
- Dec 09, 2015 - Memphis 93 vs. Detroit 92
