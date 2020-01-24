How to watch Pistons vs. Grizzlies: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Detroit

Current Records: Memphis 20-24; Detroit 17-28

What to Know

On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.07 points per contest. They are on the road again on Friday and play against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from C Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Detroit's way against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday as they made off with a 127-106 win. Detroit got to their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was PG Reggie Jackson out in front picking up 22 points.

Detroit's victory lifted them to 17-28 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 20-24. We'll see if the Pistons can repeat their recent success or if the Grizzlies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.27

Odds

The Pistons are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit and Memphis both have four wins in their last eight games.