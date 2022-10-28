Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Detroit
Current Records: Atlanta 3-1; Detroit 1-4
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET Friday. They will be strutting in after a win while the Detroit Pistons will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Pistons are out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. Atlanta managed a 118-113 victory over Detroit. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young looked sharp as he had 35 points and six assists.
Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Detroit's defeat took them down to 1-4 while Atlanta's victory pulled them up to 3-1. Allowing an average of 120.20 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.20
Odds
The Hawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Detroit have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Atlanta.
- Oct 26, 2022 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 113
- Mar 23, 2022 - Detroit 122 vs. Atlanta 101
- Mar 07, 2022 - Detroit 113 vs. Atlanta 110
- Oct 25, 2021 - Atlanta 122 vs. Detroit 104
- Apr 26, 2021 - Detroit 100 vs. Atlanta 86
- Jan 20, 2021 - Atlanta 123 vs. Detroit 115
- Dec 28, 2020 - Atlanta 128 vs. Detroit 120
- Jan 18, 2020 - Detroit 136 vs. Atlanta 103
- Nov 22, 2019 - Detroit 128 vs. Atlanta 103
- Oct 24, 2019 - Atlanta 117 vs. Detroit 100
- Feb 22, 2019 - Detroit 125 vs. Atlanta 122
- Dec 23, 2018 - Atlanta 98 vs. Detroit 95
- Nov 09, 2018 - Detroit 124 vs. Atlanta 109
- Feb 14, 2018 - Detroit 104 vs. Atlanta 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 115
- Dec 14, 2017 - Detroit 105 vs. Atlanta 91
- Nov 10, 2017 - Detroit 111 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 18, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. Atlanta 95
- Dec 30, 2016 - Atlanta 105 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 02, 2016 - Detroit 121 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 26, 2016 - Atlanta 112 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 16, 2016 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 114
- Dec 23, 2015 - Atlanta 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Oct 27, 2015 - Detroit 106 vs. Atlanta 94