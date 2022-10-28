Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Detroit

Current Records: Atlanta 3-1; Detroit 1-4

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET Friday. They will be strutting in after a win while the Detroit Pistons will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Pistons are out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. Atlanta managed a 118-113 victory over Detroit. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young looked sharp as he had 35 points and six assists.

Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Detroit's defeat took them down to 1-4 while Atlanta's victory pulled them up to 3-1. Allowing an average of 120.20 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.20

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Atlanta.