Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Detroit

Current Records: Sacramento 12-20; Detroit 9-23

What to Know

This Friday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.5 points per contest. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Little Caesars Arena. Sacramento earned a 106-100 in their most recent matchup in March of last year.

The Kings received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 140-121 to the New York Knicks. Despite the loss, Sacramento had strong showings from point guard De'Aaron Fox, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 11 dimes, and small forward Harrison Barnes, who had 22 points and five assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, falling 128-118. Center Mason Plumlee put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points and seven assists in addition to nine rebounds and four blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento is expected to win a tight contest Friday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past nine games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Kings are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won six out of their last ten games against Detroit.