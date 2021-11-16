Through 1 Quarter

The Sacramento Kings were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They are way out in front after one quarter with a 31-12 lead over the Detroit Pistons.

The Kings haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to seven points or fewer. Center Isaiah Stewart has led the way so far for Detroit, as he has four points along with nine boards.

Sacramento's lead is tied with the biggest they have had this season going into the second quarter.

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Detroit

Current Records: Sacramento 5-8; Detroit 3-9

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET Monday. The Detroit Pistons will be strutting in after a victory while the Kings will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Sacramento as they fell 105-103 to the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Sacramento was up 62-48 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of center Richaun Holmes, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, the Pistons didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 127-121 win. Detroit got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was power forward Jerami Grant out in front picking up 24 points and five assists along with five boards.

Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Sacramento is now 5-8 while Detroit sits at 3-9. The Pistons are 0-2 after wins this year, and the Kings are 2-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Odds

The Kings are a 4-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won seven out of their last 12 games against Detroit.

Injury Report for Detroit

Isaiah Livers: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Chris Smith: Out (Knee)

Kelly Olynyk: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Sacramento

No Injury Information