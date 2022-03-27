Who's Playing
New York @ Detroit
Current Records: New York 32-42; Detroit 20-54
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the New York Knicks since Nov. 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Pistons' homestand continues as they prepare to take on New York at 3:30 p.m. ET March 27 at Little Caesars Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Detroit now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Detroit lost a heartbreaker to the Washington Wizards when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Friday. Detroit fell just short of Washington by a score of 100-97. Shooting guard Rodney McGruder had a rough night: he finished with only three points on 1-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Knicks were able to grind out a solid win over the Miami Heat this past Friday, winning 111-103. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome an 88-73 deficit. New York can attribute much of their success to point guard Immanuel Quickley, who had 23 points.
The Pistons are now 20-54 while New York sits at 32-42. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit is stumbling into the contest with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Detroit, the Knicks come into the matchup boasting the fourth most fouls drawn per game in the league at 20.4. So the cards are definitely stacked in New York's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Knicks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Detroit and New York both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.
