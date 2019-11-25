How to watch Pistons vs. Magic: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. Orlando (away)

Current Records: Detroit 5-11; Orlando 6-9

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will take on the Detroit Pistons on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Orlando doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

The Magic were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 111-106 to the Indiana Pacers. PF Jonathan Isaac put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points along with nine boards.

Detroit lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by a decisive 104-90 margin. G Luke Kennard just could not get things rolling his way: he finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Orlando are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Orlando has only been able to knock down 42.60% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Detroit has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the second fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Magic are a 3-point favorite against the Pistons.

Series History

Detroit have won eight out of their last 14 games against Orlando.