How to watch Pistons vs. Magic: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Pistons vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. Orlando (away)
Current Records: Detroit 5-11; Orlando 6-9
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will take on the Detroit Pistons on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Orlando doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.
The Magic were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 111-106 to the Indiana Pacers. PF Jonathan Isaac put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points along with nine boards.
Detroit lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by a decisive 104-90 margin. G Luke Kennard just could not get things rolling his way: he finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Orlando are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Orlando has only been able to knock down 42.60% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Detroit has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the second fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Magic are a 3-point favorite against the Pistons.
Series History
Detroit have won eight out of their last 14 games against Orlando.
- Mar 28, 2019 - Detroit 115 vs. Orlando 98
- Jan 16, 2019 - Detroit 120 vs. Orlando 115
- Dec 30, 2018 - Orlando 109 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 07, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 02, 2018 - Orlando 115 vs. Detroit 106
- Dec 28, 2017 - Orlando 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 17, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Orlando 110
- Apr 12, 2017 - Orlando 113 vs. Detroit 109
- Mar 24, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 04, 2016 - Orlando 98 vs. Detroit 92
- Oct 28, 2016 - Detroit 108 vs. Orlando 82
- Apr 06, 2016 - Detroit 108 vs. Orlando 104
- Mar 23, 2016 - Detroit 118 vs. Orlando 102
- Jan 04, 2016 - Detroit 115 vs. Orlando 89
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Harris seals win with crafty pass
Harris threw the ball off Ellington's back and let the clock run out
-
Jefferson: I refused to play for Knicks
'i refused to play for the Knicks'
-
Luka joins Jordan, Harden in elite group
Not bad company for the 20-year-old
-
Report: Grizz still won't buy out Iggy
The Lakers, Clippers and Rockets will have to trade for Andre Iguodala if they want him for...
-
Kings passed on Luka because of his dad?
Vlade Divac would never admit this publicly, but if this is true, he can't be sleeping well...
-
LeBron, Lakers upset with officiating
LeBron is getting to the line a career-low 5.6 times per game this season
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans