How to watch Pistons vs. Magic: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. Orlando (away)

Current Records: Detroit 5-11; Orlando 6-9

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The contest between the Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Pistons falling 104-90, it was darn close. G Luke Kennard just could not get things rolling his way: he played for 30 minutes but picked up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 111-106 to the Indiana Pacers. The losing side was boosted by PF Jonathan Isaac, who had 25 points along with nine boards.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pistons are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.4 on average. The Magic have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.60% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pistons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Magic.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Detroit have won eight out of their last 14 games against Orlando.