How to watch Pistons vs. Magic: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Pistons vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. Orlando (away)
Current Records: Detroit 5-11; Orlando 6-9
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The contest between the Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Pistons falling 104-90, it was darn close. G Luke Kennard just could not get things rolling his way: he played for 30 minutes but picked up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 111-106 to the Indiana Pacers. The losing side was boosted by PF Jonathan Isaac, who had 25 points along with nine boards.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pistons are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.4 on average. The Magic have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.60% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pistons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Magic.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 208
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won eight out of their last 14 games against Orlando.
- Mar 28, 2019 - Detroit 115 vs. Orlando 98
- Jan 16, 2019 - Detroit 120 vs. Orlando 115
- Dec 30, 2018 - Orlando 109 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 07, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 02, 2018 - Orlando 115 vs. Detroit 106
- Dec 28, 2017 - Orlando 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 17, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Orlando 110
- Apr 12, 2017 - Orlando 113 vs. Detroit 109
- Mar 24, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 04, 2016 - Orlando 98 vs. Detroit 92
- Oct 28, 2016 - Detroit 108 vs. Orlando 82
- Apr 06, 2016 - Detroit 108 vs. Orlando 104
- Mar 23, 2016 - Detroit 118 vs. Orlando 102
- Jan 04, 2016 - Detroit 115 vs. Orlando 89
