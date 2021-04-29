Who's Playing

Dallas @ Detroit

Current Records: Dallas 34-27; Detroit 19-43

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks' road trip will continue as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Detroit Pistons. The Mavericks won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 8.5-point advantage in the spread.

Dallas took their contest against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday by a conclusive 133-103 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 62-29. Point guard Luka Doncic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 39 points and eight assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Detroit didn't have too much trouble with the Atlanta Hawks at home on Monday as they won 100-86. The top scorers for Detroit were small forward Jerami Grant (18 points) and point guard Frank Jackson (18 points).

Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 102-93. In other words, don't count Detroit out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Detroit and Dallas both have five wins in their last ten games.