Who's Playing

Denver @ Detroit

Current Records: Denver 46-24; Detroit 20-50

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. Denver will be strutting in after a win while the Pistons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Tuesday, Detroit lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home by a decisive 119-100 margin. Detroit was down 86-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Saben Lee, who had 22 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Denver strolled past Minnesota with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 114-103. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 31 points and 14 boards.

The Nuggets' victory brought them up to 46-24 while the Pistons' loss pulled them down to 20-50. Denver is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them. Detroit has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Now might not be the best time to take Detroit against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pistons are fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 106.8 on average. The Nuggets' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 48.50% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Denver have won seven out of their last 11 games against Detroit.