How to watch Pistons vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Denver @ Detroit

Current Records: Denver 34-15; Detroit 17-33

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are on the road again today and play against the Detroit Pistons at 12:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Denver should still be feeling good after a win, while Detroit will be looking to right the ship.

The Nuggets didn't have too much trouble with the Milwaukee Bucks on the road last week as they won 127-115. It was another big night for Denver's small forward Will Barton, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Detroit received a tough blow last Friday as they fell 105-92 to the Toronto Raptors. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of point guard Reggie Jackson, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Denver came out on top in a nail-biter against Detroit when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 95-92. Will Denver repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.72

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Denver have won five out of their last eight games against Detroit.