How to watch Pistons vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Pistons vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Detroit
Current Records: Denver 34-15; Detroit 17-33
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets are on the road again today and play against the Detroit Pistons at 12:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Denver should still be feeling good after a win, while Detroit will be looking to right the ship.
The Nuggets didn't have too much trouble with the Milwaukee Bucks on the road last week as they won 127-115. It was another big night for Denver's small forward Will Barton, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Detroit received a tough blow last Friday as they fell 105-92 to the Toronto Raptors. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of point guard Reggie Jackson, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Denver came out on top in a nail-biter against Detroit when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 95-92. Will Denver repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.72
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won five out of their last eight games against Detroit.
- Mar 26, 2019 - Denver 95 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 04, 2019 - Detroit 129 vs. Denver 103
- Mar 15, 2018 - Denver 120 vs. Detroit 113
- Dec 12, 2017 - Denver 103 vs. Detroit 84
- Nov 12, 2016 - Detroit 106 vs. Denver 95
- Nov 05, 2016 - Detroit 103 vs. Denver 86
- Feb 10, 2016 - Denver 103 vs. Detroit 92
- Jan 23, 2016 - Denver 104 vs. Detroit 101
