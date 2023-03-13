Who's Playing
Indiana @ Detroit
Current Records: Indiana 31-37; Detroit 15-53
What to Know
This Monday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.93 points per matchup. Indiana and the Detroit Pistons will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pacers know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Detroit likes a good challenge.
Detroit is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. Indiana secured a 121-115 W over Detroit. The top scorers for Indiana were power forward Jalen Smith (20 points), center Isaiah Jackson (19 points), and point guard Andrew Nembhard (19 points). Isaiah Jackson's performance made up for a slower game against the Houston Rockets this past Thursday. Jackson's points were the most he has had all season.
Indiana's win lifted them to 31-37 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 15-53. In Indiana's victory, Jackson dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards and Jalen Smith had 20 points along with nine rebounds. We'll see if the Pistons have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.65
Odds
The Pacers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Detroit.
- Mar 11, 2023 - Indiana 121 vs. Detroit 115
- Oct 22, 2022 - Indiana 124 vs. Detroit 115
- Apr 03, 2022 - Detroit 121 vs. Indiana 117
- Mar 04, 2022 - Detroit 111 vs. Indiana 106
- Dec 16, 2021 - Indiana 122 vs. Detroit 113
- Nov 17, 2021 - Detroit 97 vs. Indiana 89
- Apr 24, 2021 - Indiana 115 vs. Detroit 109
- Mar 24, 2021 - Indiana 116 vs. Detroit 111
- Feb 11, 2021 - Indiana 111 vs. Detroit 95
- Dec 06, 2019 - Detroit 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Nov 08, 2019 - Indiana 112 vs. Detroit 106
- Oct 28, 2019 - Detroit 96 vs. Indiana 94
- Oct 23, 2019 - Detroit 119 vs. Indiana 110
- Apr 03, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Detroit 89
- Apr 01, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Detroit 102
- Feb 25, 2019 - Detroit 113 vs. Indiana 109
- Dec 28, 2018 - Indiana 125 vs. Detroit 88
- Dec 26, 2017 - Detroit 107 vs. Indiana 83
- Dec 15, 2017 - Detroit 104 vs. Indiana 98
- Nov 17, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Nov 08, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Indiana 97
- Mar 08, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. Detroit 98
- Feb 04, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Detroit 84
- Jan 03, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Detroit 116
- Dec 17, 2016 - Indiana 105 vs. Detroit 90
- Feb 06, 2016 - Indiana 112 vs. Detroit 104
- Jan 02, 2016 - Indiana 94 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 12, 2015 - Detroit 118 vs. Indiana 96
- Nov 03, 2015 - Indiana 94 vs. Detroit 82