Who's Playing

Indiana @ Detroit

Current Records: Indiana 31-37; Detroit 15-53

What to Know

This Monday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.93 points per matchup. Indiana and the Detroit Pistons will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pacers know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Detroit likes a good challenge.

Detroit is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. Indiana secured a 121-115 W over Detroit. The top scorers for Indiana were power forward Jalen Smith (20 points), center Isaiah Jackson (19 points), and point guard Andrew Nembhard (19 points). Isaiah Jackson's performance made up for a slower game against the Houston Rockets this past Thursday. Jackson's points were the most he has had all season.

Indiana's win lifted them to 31-37 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 15-53. In Indiana's victory, Jackson dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards and Jalen Smith had 20 points along with nine rebounds. We'll see if the Pistons have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.65

Odds

The Pacers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Detroit.