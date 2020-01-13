How to watch Pistons vs. Pelicans: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Detroit

Current Records: New Orleans 14-26; Detroit 14-26

What to Know

On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.1 points per contest. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

New Orleans is pulverized by the Boston Celtics 140-105 on Saturday. One thing holding the Pelicans back was the mediocre play of SG Josh Hart, who did not have his best game; he played for 33 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Detroit Pistons had to settle for a 108-99 loss against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Detroit got a solid performance out of PF Christian Wood, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 boards along with three blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

New Orleans is now 14-26 while the Pistons sit at 14-26. New Orleans is 8-17 after losses this season, Detroit 11-14.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 227

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last nine games against Detroit.