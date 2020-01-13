How to watch Pistons vs. Pelicans: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Pistons vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Detroit
Current Records: New Orleans 14-26; Detroit 14-26
What to Know
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.1 points per contest. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
New Orleans is pulverized by the Boston Celtics 140-105 on Saturday. One thing holding the Pelicans back was the mediocre play of SG Josh Hart, who did not have his best game; he played for 33 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Detroit Pistons had to settle for a 108-99 loss against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Detroit got a solid performance out of PF Christian Wood, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 boards along with three blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
New Orleans is now 14-26 while the Pistons sit at 14-26. New Orleans is 8-17 after losses this season, Detroit 11-14.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 227
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won six out of their last nine games against Detroit.
- Dec 09, 2019 - Detroit 105 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 23, 2019 - Detroit 98 vs. New Orleans 94
- Dec 09, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. Detroit 108
- Feb 12, 2018 - New Orleans 118 vs. Detroit 103
- Jan 08, 2018 - New Orleans 112 vs. Detroit 109
- Mar 01, 2017 - New Orleans 109 vs. Detroit 86
- Feb 01, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. New Orleans 98
- Feb 21, 2016 - New Orleans 111 vs. Detroit 106
- Jan 21, 2016 - New Orleans 115 vs. Detroit 99
