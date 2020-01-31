How to watch Pistons vs. Raptors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Pistons vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto @ Detroit
Current Records: Toronto 34-14; Detroit 17-32
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Toronto will need to watch out since Detroit has now posted big point totals in their last 49 contests.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Pistons had to settle for a 125-115 loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Despite their defeat, the Pistons got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. point guard Derrick Rose, who had 22 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds, was the best among equals.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Toronto beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-109 on Thursday. It was another big night for power forward Serge Ibaka, who had 26 points.
Detroit isn't expected to pull this one out (Toronto is favored by 4.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Pistons have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
The Pistons are now 17-32 while the Raptors sit at 34-14. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pistons have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.50%, which places them 26th in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Raptors have allowed their opponents to shoot 42.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Raptors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 223
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Toronto have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.
- Dec 18, 2019 - Toronto 112 vs. Detroit 99
- Oct 30, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Detroit 113
- Mar 17, 2019 - Detroit 110 vs. Toronto 107
- Mar 03, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Toronto 107
- Nov 14, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 09, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Detroit 98
- Mar 07, 2018 - Toronto 121 vs. Detroit 119
- Feb 26, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Detroit 94
- Jan 17, 2018 - Toronto 96 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 05, 2017 - Toronto 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Mar 17, 2017 - Toronto 87 vs. Detroit 75
- Feb 12, 2017 - Detroit 102 vs. Toronto 101
- Oct 26, 2016 - Toronto 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Feb 28, 2016 - Detroit 114 vs. Toronto 101
- Feb 08, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Detroit 89
- Jan 30, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Detroit 107
-
