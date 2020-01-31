How to watch Pistons vs. Raptors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Detroit

Current Records: Toronto 34-14; Detroit 17-32

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Toronto will need to watch out since Detroit has now posted big point totals in their last 49 contests.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Pistons had to settle for a 125-115 loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Despite their defeat, the Pistons got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. point guard Derrick Rose, who had 22 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Toronto beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-109 on Thursday. It was another big night for power forward Serge Ibaka, who had 26 points.

Detroit isn't expected to pull this one out (Toronto is favored by 4.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Pistons have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Pistons are now 17-32 while the Raptors sit at 34-14. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pistons have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.50%, which places them 26th in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Raptors have allowed their opponents to shoot 42.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Raptors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 223

Series History

Toronto have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.