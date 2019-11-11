How to watch Pistons vs. Timberwolves: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Pistons vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Detroit 4-6; Minnesota 5-4
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.67 points per matchup. They will take on the Detroit Pistons on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Minnesota have not won a single game against Detroit in their most recent matchups, going 0-8 since November of 2015.
The Timberwolves fought the good fight in their overtime game on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 100-98. SF Jake Layman wasn't much of a difference maker for Minnesota; he played for 26 minutes with only eight points on 4-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Friday as they fell 112-106 to the Indiana Pacers. Detroit got a solid performance out of G Luke Kennard, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to six boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Timberwolves have only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Timberwolves, the Pistons come into the contest boasting the second most field goal percentage in the league at 47.40%. We'll see if Detroit's 4.60% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pistons are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 1.5-point favorite.
Series History
Detroit have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last five years.
- Mar 06, 2019 - Detroit 131 vs. Minnesota 114
- Dec 19, 2018 - Detroit 129 vs. Minnesota 123
- Nov 19, 2017 - Detroit 100 vs. Minnesota 97
- Oct 25, 2017 - Detroit 122 vs. Minnesota 101
- Feb 03, 2017 - Detroit 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Dec 09, 2016 - Detroit 117 vs. Minnesota 90
- Dec 31, 2015 - Detroit 115 vs. Minnesota 90
- Nov 20, 2015 - Detroit 96 vs. Minnesota 86
