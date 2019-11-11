How to watch Pistons vs. Timberwolves: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Detroit 4-6; Minnesota 5-4

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.67 points per matchup. They will take on the Detroit Pistons on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Minnesota have not won a single game against Detroit in their most recent matchups, going 0-8 since November of 2015.

The Timberwolves fought the good fight in their overtime game on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 100-98. SF Jake Layman wasn't much of a difference maker for Minnesota; he played for 26 minutes with only eight points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Friday as they fell 112-106 to the Indiana Pacers. Detroit got a solid performance out of G Luke Kennard, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to six boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Timberwolves have only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Timberwolves, the Pistons come into the contest boasting the second most field goal percentage in the league at 47.40%. We'll see if Detroit's 4.60% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pistons are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 1.5-point favorite.

Series History

Detroit have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last five years.