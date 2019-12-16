How to watch Pistons vs. Wizards: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Pistons vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Detroit
Current Records: Washington 7-17; Detroit 11-15
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.38 points per game in their game on Monday. They are on the road again on Monday and play against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Despite their defensive woes, Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 117.42 points per game.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 41 turnovers -- the Wizards prevailed over the Memphis Grizzlies 128-111 on Saturday. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of PF Rui Hachimura, who did not have his best game; he played for 28 minutes with.
Meanwhile, Detroit was able to grind out a solid win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, winning 115-107. SG Bruce Brown and G Luke Kennard were among the main playmakers for Detroit as the former posted a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds along with six dimes and the latter had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds. Kennard didn't help his team much against the Dallas Mavericks last Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Washington isn't expected to pull this one out (Detroit is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take the Wizards against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Detroit's victory lifted them to 11-15 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 7-17. We'll see if the Pistons can repeat their recent success or if the Wizards bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pistons are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won ten out of their last 15 games against Detroit.
- Nov 04, 2019 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 99
- Feb 11, 2019 - Detroit 121 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 21, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 29, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Washington 92
- Jan 19, 2018 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 112
- Dec 01, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Oct 20, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 113
- Apr 10, 2017 - Washington 105 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 21, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Washington 112
- Dec 16, 2016 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 14, 2016 - Washington 124 vs. Detroit 81
- Feb 19, 2016 - Washington 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Nov 21, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Detroit 95
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Report: Waiters faked sick, suspended
The suspension is Waiters' third of the season
-
Report: OKC unlikely to trade CP3
Paul seems likely to play out the rest of the season in Oklahoma City
-
LeBron jokingly tries to block Rondo
LeBron James wanted the slam, and jokingly lashed out when he didn't get it
-
Doncic (ankle) could miss couple weeks
Doncic injured his ankle early in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 15 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Mavs prove themselves without Luka
The Mavericks may have an MVP candidate, but they are deep enough to win no matter who is out
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans