How to watch Pistons vs. Wizards: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Washington @ Detroit

Current Records: Washington 7-17; Detroit 11-15

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.38 points per game in their game on Monday. They are on the road again on Monday and play against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Despite their defensive woes, Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 117.42 points per game.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 41 turnovers -- the Wizards prevailed over the Memphis Grizzlies 128-111 on Saturday. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of PF Rui Hachimura, who did not have his best game; he played for 28 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Detroit was able to grind out a solid win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, winning 115-107. SG Bruce Brown and G Luke Kennard were among the main playmakers for Detroit as the former posted a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds along with six dimes and the latter had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds. Kennard didn't help his team much against the Dallas Mavericks last Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Washington isn't expected to pull this one out (Detroit is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take the Wizards against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Detroit's victory lifted them to 11-15 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 7-17. We'll see if the Pistons can repeat their recent success or if the Wizards bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pistons are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Washington have won ten out of their last 15 games against Detroit.