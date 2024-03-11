Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Boston 49-14, Portland 18-45

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 11, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, March 11, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are on the road again on Monday and plays the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET on March 11th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Boston was able to grind out a solid win over the Suns, taking the game 117-107.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Trail Blazers ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 128-118 victory over Toronto. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Trail Blazers as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Trail Blazers' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 19 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Ayton has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Dalano Banton, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds.

Boston has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 49-14 record this season. As for Portland, their win ended a nine-game drought at home and bumped them up to 18-45.

Looking ahead, the Celtics shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by nine points. This contest will be their 26th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 13-11-1 against the spread).

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 42 rebounds per game. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Boston is a big 9-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.