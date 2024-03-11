Who's Playing
Boston Celtics @ Portland Trail Blazers
Current Records: Boston 49-14, Portland 18-45
How To Watch
- When: Monday, March 11, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
What to Know
The Boston Celtics are on the road again on Monday and plays the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET on March 11th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Saturday, Boston was able to grind out a solid win over the Suns, taking the game 117-107.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Trail Blazers ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 128-118 victory over Toronto. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Trail Blazers as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Trail Blazers' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 19 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Ayton has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Dalano Banton, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds.
Boston has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 49-14 record this season. As for Portland, their win ended a nine-game drought at home and bumped them up to 18-45.
Looking ahead, the Celtics shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by nine points. This contest will be their 26th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 13-11-1 against the spread).
Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 42 rebounds per game. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.
Odds
Boston is a big 9-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 13.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 217 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.
- Mar 17, 2023 - Boston 126 vs. Portland 112
- Mar 08, 2023 - Boston 115 vs. Portland 93
- Jan 21, 2022 - Portland 109 vs. Boston 105
- Dec 04, 2021 - Boston 145 vs. Portland 117
- May 02, 2021 - Portland 129 vs. Boston 119
- Apr 13, 2021 - Boston 116 vs. Portland 115
- Aug 02, 2020 - Boston 128 vs. Portland 124
- Feb 25, 2020 - Boston 118 vs. Portland 106
- Feb 27, 2019 - Portland 97 vs. Boston 92
- Nov 11, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Boston 94