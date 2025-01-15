Halftime Report

The Nets and the Trail Blazers have shown up to the matchup, but their offenses sure haven't. The Nets have jumped out to a 66-61 lead against the Trail Blazers.

The Nets entered the game with five straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will the Trail Blazers hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Brooklyn 13-26, Portland 13-25

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: KATU 2.2 ABC

What to Know

The Nets and the Trail Blazers are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2019, but not for long. The Brooklyn Nets will be staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Nets are expected to lose this one by six points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Nets fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Jazz on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 112-111 to Utah on a last-minute driving layup From Isaiah Collier.

Even though they lost, the Nets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Jazz only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They suffered a grim 119-98 loss to the Heat on Saturday. Portland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Brooklyn has traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-26 record this season. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-25.

The Nets couldn't quite finish off the Trail Blazers when the teams last played back in January of 2024 and fell 105-103. Can the Nets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Portland is a solid 6-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

Portland and Brooklyn both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.