Halftime Report
The Bulls are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Trail Blazers 53-42.
If the Bulls keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-25 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 13-33 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Chicago Bulls @ Portland Trail Blazers
Current Records: Chicago 21-25, Portland 13-32
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Trail Blazers are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 17 to 8 on offense, a fact the Trail Blazers found out the hard way on Friday. They took a hard 116-100 fall against San Antonio.
The Trail Blazers' defeat came about despite a quality game from Anfernee Simons, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and ten assists. Less helpful for the Trail Blazers was Kris Murray's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.
Meanwhile, the Bulls pushed their score all the way to 132 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 141-132 to Los Angeles. The Bulls have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The losing side was boosted by DeMar DeRozan, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten assists.
Portland has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-32 record this season. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 21-25.
The Trail Blazers are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 15th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-8 against the spread).
The Trail Blazers might still be hurting after the devastating 124-96 loss they got from the Bulls when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Can the Trail Blazers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Chicago is a big 7.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 218.5 points.
Series History
Portland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Mar 24, 2023 - Chicago 124 vs. Portland 96
- Feb 04, 2023 - Chicago 129 vs. Portland 121
- Jan 30, 2022 - Chicago 130 vs. Portland 116
- Nov 17, 2021 - Portland 112 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 30, 2021 - Portland 123 vs. Chicago 122
- Jan 05, 2021 - Chicago 111 vs. Portland 108
- Nov 29, 2019 - Portland 107 vs. Chicago 103
- Nov 25, 2019 - Portland 117 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 27, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 09, 2019 - Portland 124 vs. Chicago 112