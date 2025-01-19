Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Chicago 18-24, Portland 13-28

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Chicago Sport Network

What to Know

The Bulls have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Things are looking good for the Bulls who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming match.

The Bulls are headed into the contest having just suffered their closest loss since March 25, 2024 on Friday. They fell just short of the Hornets by a score of 125-123.

Despite the defeat, the Bulls got top-tier performance from Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and 13 rebounds. Vucevic had some trouble finding his footing against the Hawks on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Even though they lost, the Bulls were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Hornets only posted 26.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They suffered a bruising 125-103 defeat at the hands of the Rockets. The matchup was a close 51-50 at the break, but unfortunately for Portland it sure didn't stay that way.

The Trail Blazers' loss came about despite a quality game from Scoot Henderson, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 assists. That's the most assists Henderson has posted since back in April of 2024.

Chicago dropped their record down to 18-24 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Portland, their loss dropped their record down to 13-28.

The Bulls skirted past the Trail Blazers 110-107 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulls since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Chicago is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 235.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.